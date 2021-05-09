TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

