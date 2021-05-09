TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $49,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of ABNB opened at $151.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

