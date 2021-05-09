TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $383.94 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

