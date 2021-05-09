TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

