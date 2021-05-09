TD Securities Increases First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.83.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

