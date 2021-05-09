TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $42.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

