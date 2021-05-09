Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Shares of TDOC opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

