Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $264.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.84.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average of $210.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

