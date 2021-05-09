Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

NYSE:WWW opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

