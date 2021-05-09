Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $7.91 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 8,516,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $390,132.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,612,647.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

