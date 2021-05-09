Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $124.00 at Truist Securities

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

