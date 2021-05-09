TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Shares Up 7.1%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several brokerages have commented on TGSGY. Pareto Securities downgraded TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Danske raised TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

