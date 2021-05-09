Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THLLY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

