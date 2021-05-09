The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

