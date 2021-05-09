The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.86 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

