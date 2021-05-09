The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.65 Million

Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $76.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.77 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.94 million to $312.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $340.92 million, with estimates ranging from $337.69 million to $344.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 1,151,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,769. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

