The Brink’s Company Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

The Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BCO stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

