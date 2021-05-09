The Brink’s Company Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
The Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BCO stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
