The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

