The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $16.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.35. 1,221,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,068. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

