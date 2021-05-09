The Goldman Sachs Group Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $257.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

