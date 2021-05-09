The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.56. 844,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

