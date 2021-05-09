The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 4.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $339.81. The company has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

