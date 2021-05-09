The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

