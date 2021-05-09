The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Gap Down to $27.97

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $26.90. The Liberty Braves Group shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 168 shares.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

