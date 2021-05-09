The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

