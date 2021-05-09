The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.81

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 148108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

