The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.81

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 148108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.
MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
