The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

