The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $135.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

