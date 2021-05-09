The RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect The RealReal to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REAL opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

