The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 249,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

