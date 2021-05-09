The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.26 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

