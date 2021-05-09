The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $226,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

