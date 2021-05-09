The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $661.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $695.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.15.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

