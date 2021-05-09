The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 8.8%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $667.02 and last traded at $666.00. Approximately 25,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 804,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $612.30.
TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.15.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $695.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $55,284,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
