The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 8.8%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $667.02 and last traded at $666.00. Approximately 25,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 804,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $612.30.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.15.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $695.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $55,284,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.