The Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $661.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $771.22. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.15.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.