The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $25.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WMB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 6,432,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,869. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

