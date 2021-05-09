THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $11.99 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.99 or 0.00020646 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $11.99 billion and $516.37 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.76 or 0.00787910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.01 or 0.09119155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00047447 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.