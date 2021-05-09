Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.70.

TRI opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

