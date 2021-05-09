Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

