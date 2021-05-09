Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $462,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.