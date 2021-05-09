Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,903 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $77.96 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

