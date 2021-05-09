Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,412 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $339.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

