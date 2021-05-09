Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $998,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,250.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average is $227.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.