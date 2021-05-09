Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.