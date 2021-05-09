Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 84.00, a quick ratio of 84.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.68. The firm has a market cap of C$757.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$9.37.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. Analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.45%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

