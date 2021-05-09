TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

