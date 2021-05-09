Tokenomy Price Tops $0.0779 on Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $15.59 million and $724,839.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00082128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.00791823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.41 or 0.09428359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.