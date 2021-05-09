TokenPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $607,937.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $607,937.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 462.7% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.16 or 1.00233691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003666 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

