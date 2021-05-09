Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.03.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

