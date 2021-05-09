TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TPI Composites updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

